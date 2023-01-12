The economic bulletin from the European Central Bank is the only major data due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for November. The Mainland-Norway is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, after staying flat in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Bulletin Due - January 12, 2023
- Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher Despite Surge In Crude Stockpiles - January 11, 2023
- European Economics Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due - January 11, 2023