European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at two different events on Thursday. No other major economic data is due, headlining a quiet day for the European economic news. At 1.30 am ET, France’s statistical office publishes revised non-farm payroll employment data for the third quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Lagarde’s Speech On Highlight - December 8, 2022
- Bank Of Canada Raises Interest Rates By Another 50 Basis Points - December 7, 2022
- U.S. Q3 Labor Productivity Growth Upwardly Revised To 0.8% - December 7, 2022