The minutes of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue producer and import prices for December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Minutes Due - January 19, 2023
- Japan Trade Gap Narrows In December - January 19, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Some Major Counterparts - January 18, 2023