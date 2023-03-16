The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is the major event due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases monthly GDP data for January. The mainland Norway is forecast to shrink 0.2 percent on month in January, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in December.
