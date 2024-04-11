The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is the top event due on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to keep its main refinancing rate unchanged at 4.50 percent today. Markets anticipate first rate cut in June as policymakers await to see fresh round of staff projections, GDP growth and wage growth figures for the first quarter.
