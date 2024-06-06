The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut its key interest rates on Thursday, ending the rate hiking cycle that began in mid-2022. At the governing council meeting in Frankfurt, policymakers are set to lower the main refinancing rate, the deposit facility rate and the lending rate by 25 basis points each.
