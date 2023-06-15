The European Central Bank is expected to cut its benchmark rates by 25 basis points on Thursday although the US Federal Reserve decided to hold its key rate after ten consecutive rate hikes. The ECB monetary policy announcement is due at 8.15 am ET.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Set To Lift Rates By 25 Bps - June 15, 2023
- Dollar Mostly Subdued Against Major Counterparts - June 14, 2023
- Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged But Forecasts Further Increases - June 14, 2023