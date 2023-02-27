Economic sentiment survey results and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household consumption data for January. Also, retail sales figures are due from Sweden.
