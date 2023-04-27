Economic confidence data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household consumption data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due - April 27, 2023
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Surge In March Amid Rebound In Aircraft Demand - April 26, 2023
- Riksbank Raises Key Rate; Signals 25 Bps Hike Ahead - April 26, 2023