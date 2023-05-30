Economic confidence and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, final quarterly national accounts and foreign trade figures are due from Sweden. The initial estimates showed that the economy logged a sequential growth of 0.2 percent in the first quarter, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the fourth quarter.
