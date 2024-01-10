Economic confidence and retail sales from the euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s factory orders and foreign trade figures. Orders are forecast to grow 1.0 percent on month in November, in contrast to the 3.7 percent decrease in October. Exports are expected to rise 0.3 percent month-on-month.

Read Full Story