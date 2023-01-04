Final composite Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the euro area and other major Eurozone economies are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s import prices for November. Economists expect import price inflation to ease to 18.0 percent from 23.5 percent in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due - January 4, 2023
- Is An End To Germany’s Inflation Worries Near? - January 3, 2023
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Inches Higher In November - January 3, 2023