Final factory Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to fall 0.9 percent annually after rising 1.1 percent in January. In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s labor market statistics for January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due - March 1, 2023
- China Manufacturing Sector Returns To Expansion Territory - March 1, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Moves Higher After Seeing Early Weakness - February 28, 2023