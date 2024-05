Final factory Purchasing Managers’ survey from the euro area is the major report due on Thursday. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices and retail sales figures. Inflation is seen at 1.1 percent in April, up from 1.0 percent in March. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent annually in March, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in February.

Read Full Story