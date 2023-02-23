Final inflation from the euro area is the only major statistical report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, final consumer prices data from Austria is due. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 11.1 percent in January from 10.2 percent in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due - February 23, 2023
- Bank Of Korea Halts Interest Rate Hike - February 23, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Advances Following Fed Minutes - February 22, 2023