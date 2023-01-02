Results of the purchasing managers’ survey for the manufacturing sector from the euro area and other major Eurozone economies are the top economic news on the opening weekday of the new year. At 3.15 am ET, Purchasing Managers’ survey results from Spain are due. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to rise to 46.2 in December from 45.7 in the previous month.
