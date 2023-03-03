Final composite Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the euro area and other major Eurozone economies as well as foreign trade from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s foreign trade data. Exports are forecast to rebound 1.5 percent on month and imports to gain 2.0 percent in January.
