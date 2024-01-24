Flash composite Purchasing Managers’ results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday. At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue France composite Purchasing Managers’ survey results. Economists forecast the composite PMI to rise to 45.2 in January from 44.8 in the prior month. At 3.30 am ET, Germany’s composite PMI survey data is due.
