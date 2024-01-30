Flash quarterly national accounts data from the euro area and major European economies are due on Tuesday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news. At 1.30 am ET, France’s statistical office INSEE publishes preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to stagnate after falling 0.1 percent in the third quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash GDP Data Due - January 30, 2024
- Dollar’s Tepid Show Last Week - January 29, 2024
- Singapore Central Bank Maintains Policy As Expected - January 29, 2024