Flash inflation and quarterly national accounts from the euro area and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Germany’s statistical office Destatis is scheduled to issue retail sales and import prices for June. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 2.7 percent annually after a 3.6 percent drop in May.
