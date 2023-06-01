Flash inflation from the euro area and house prices from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month in May, offsetting a 0.5 percent rise in April. In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany retail sales for April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due - June 1, 2023
- Dollar Retreats After Rising To 2-month High - May 31, 2023
- German Inflation Weakens More Than Expected - May 31, 2023