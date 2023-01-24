Flash Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 22.3 billion in December from GBP 21.2 billion in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due - January 24, 2023
- Japan Private Sector Returns To Growth In January - January 24, 2023
- Dollar Subdued On Hopes Fed Will Slow The Pace Of Rate Hikes - January 23, 2023