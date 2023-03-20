Foreign trade from the euro area and producer prices from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday. At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s producer prices for February. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 14.5 percent from 17.8 percent in January.
