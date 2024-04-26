Monetary developments from the euro area and consumer confidence from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, retail sales and household consumption from Norway and foreign trade data from Sweden are due.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Monetary Aggregates Data Due - April 26, 2024
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Surge 3.4% In March, Much More Than Expected - April 25, 2024
- U.S. Economic Growth Slows Much More Than Expected In Q1 - April 25, 2024