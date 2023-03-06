Retail sales and Sentix investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices for February. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.
