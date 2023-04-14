Final consumer prices from France and Spain are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s wholesale prices for March. Prices had increased 8.9 percent annually in February. In the meantime, consumer prices are due from Sweden. Inflation is forecast to ease to 11.1 percent in March from 12.0 percent in February.
