Industrial production data from France is the only major statistical report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to release GDP, household consumption and industrial output data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Tokyo Inflation Hits 4% First Time In 4 Decades; Japan Household Spending Unexpectedly Declines - January 10, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: France Industrial Output Data Due - January 10, 2023
- South Korea Has $0.62 Billion Current Account Deficit - January 9, 2023