Industrial production from France and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Friday. At 2.45 am ET, France’s statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue industrial production for December. Output is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.5 percent rise in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: France Industrial Production Data Due - February 2, 2024
- U.S. Construction Spending Climbs Much More Than Expected In December - February 1, 2024
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Increases In January - February 1, 2024