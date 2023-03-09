Payroll employment from France is the only major economic report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.30 am ET, France’s statistical office INSEE releases payroll employment data for the fourth quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: France Payroll Employment Data Due - March 9, 2023
- Dollar Moves In Tight Range - March 8, 2023
- Fed’s Beige Book Says U.S. Economic Activity Increased Slightly - March 8, 2023