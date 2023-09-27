Consumer confidence from Germany and France are the top economic data due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany’s consumer sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the forward-looking consumer confidence index to remain unchanged at -25.5 in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: German GfK Consumer Sentiment Data Due - September 27, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Inches Up To Highest Levels In Ten Months - September 26, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Slumps Much More Than Expected September - September 26, 2023