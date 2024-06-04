Unemployment from Germany and Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Germany’s labor force survey results for April. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices for May.
