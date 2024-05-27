Business confidence data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 4.00 am ET, Germany’s ifo business confidence survey data is due. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 90.3 in May from 89.4 in the previous month.
