Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is the major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes Germany consumer confidence survey results. Economists forecast the sentiment index to improve to -27.9 in April from -29 in March.
