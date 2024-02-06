Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers’ survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s factory orders data for December. Orders are forecast to fall 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in November.
