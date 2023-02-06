Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers’ survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday. At 2.00 am ET, Germany’s statistical office Destatis releases factory orders for December. Orders are forecast to grow 2.0 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 5.3 percent decrease in November.
