Factory orders and foreign trade figures from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s factory orders and external trade data. Orders are forecast to expand at a pace of 0.4 percent in March after a 0.2 percent gain in February. The trade surplus is expected to increase to
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders, Foreign Trade Due - May 7, 2024
- Dollar Drifts Lower On Rate Cut Bets - May 6, 2024
- Jobs Data Aided Dollar’s Tumble Last Week - May 6, 2024