Final quarterly national accounts and consumer confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Germany’s statistical office Destatis is scheduled to issue detailed results for the fourth quarter GDP. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy shrank 0.2 percent sequentially.
