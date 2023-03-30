Flash inflation from Germany and economic confidence survey results from euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, Spain’s statistical office INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for March. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease sharply to 3.8 percent from 6.0 percent in February.
