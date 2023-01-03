Flash inflation and unemployment data from Germany and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday. At 3.30 am ET, Swiss manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The PMI is expected to fall to 53.3 in December from 53.9 in the previous month.
