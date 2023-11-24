Quarterly national accounts and business sentiment survey results from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s detailed GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy contracted 0.1 percent sequentially, offsetting the 0.1 percent rise a quarter ago.
