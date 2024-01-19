The annual GDP data from Germany and industrial production from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s wholesale prices for December. Wholesale prices are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting a 0.2 percent drop in November.
