Consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Germany’s market research group GfK is scheduled to issue consumer confidence survey results for April. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -29.2 from -30.5 in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due - March 29, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Improves In March - March 28, 2023
- French Manufacturers’ Sentiment Falls Slightly In March - March 28, 2023