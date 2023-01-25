Business sentiment from Germany and producer prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK producer prices for December. Output price inflation is forecast to rise to 16.4 percent from 14.8 percent in November.
