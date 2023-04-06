Industrial production and construction Purchasing Managers’ survey results from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, unemployment data is due from Switzerland. The jobless rate is forecast to fall slightly to 2.0 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February.
