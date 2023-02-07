Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s industrial production for December. Production is expected to fall 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in November.
