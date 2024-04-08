Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany’s industrial output and external trade figures.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Production, Foreign Trade Data Due - April 8, 2024
- Dollar Rises After Upbeat Jobs Data - April 5, 2024
- U.S. Dollar Advances As June Rate Cut Hopes Fade After Strong Jobs Data - April 5, 2024