Consumer prices data from Germany is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany’s provisional consumer prices data for January. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 8.9 percent in January from 8.6 percent in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Inflation Data Due - February 9, 2023
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Inch Up In Line With Estimates In December - February 8, 2023
- Uncertain Economic Outlook, High Inflation Weigh On UK Job Placements - February 8, 2023