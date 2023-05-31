Flash inflation and unemployment from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s import price data for April. Import prices are forecast to fall at a faster pace of 5.9 percent annually after a 3.8 percent decrease in March.
