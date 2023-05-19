Producer price data from Germany is the only major statistical report due on Friday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 4.0 percent from 7.5 percent in March.
