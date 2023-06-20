Producer prices from Germany and current account from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s producer prices for May. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 1.7 percent from 4.1 percent in April.
